Innoviva’s (INVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innoviva Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Articles

