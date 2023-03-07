Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.
Innoviva Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.02 on Friday. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $768.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviva (INVA)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.