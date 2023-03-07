Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.02 on Friday. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $768.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Innoviva by 362.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

