GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOVX. Maxim Group cut their price target on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
GeoVax Labs Stock Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ GOVX opened at $0.71 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVX)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.