GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOVX. Maxim Group cut their price target on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $0.71 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

About GeoVax Labs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GeoVax Labs by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.