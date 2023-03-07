Barclays Increases Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $11.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAS. Raymond James cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

In other news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,691. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

