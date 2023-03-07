Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $115.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $142.55.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 258,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $5,655,000. NFC Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 194,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.