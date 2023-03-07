Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Trading Down 3.4 %

Grifols stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Flat Footed LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Grifols by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $19,218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Grifols by 919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.