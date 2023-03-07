Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.52.
Grifols Trading Down 3.4 %
Grifols stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
