Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ICPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %
ICPT opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $848.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
