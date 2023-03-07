Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

ICPT opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $848.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

