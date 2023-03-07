SVB Leerink Raises Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $18.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Securities upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

ICPT stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $848.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after acquiring an additional 217,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,883 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 345,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

