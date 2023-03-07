SVB Leerink Raises Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $18.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Securities upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %
ICPT stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $848.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
