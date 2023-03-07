Financial Analysis: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) versus ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,983.03% -33.37% -31.74% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and ATC Venture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 169.89%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and ATC Venture Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 41.43 -$101.88 million ($0.63) -2.79 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATC Venture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Summary

ATC Venture Group beats Aeva Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

About ATC Venture Group

(Get Rating)

ATC Venture Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

