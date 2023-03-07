GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) vs. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Head-To-Head Analysis

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 17.86% 17.08% 9.17% IPG Photonics 7.69% 4.82% 4.20%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 11 0 2.92 IPG Photonics 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $79.86, indicating a potential upside of 20.65%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $137.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Volatility & Risk

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.34 $1.45 billion $2.63 25.17 IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 4.08 $109.91 million $1.97 62.12

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats IPG Photonics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.