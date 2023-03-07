Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

