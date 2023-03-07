Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) vs. Markel (NYSE:MKL) Critical Comparison

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel -1.83% 7.85% 2.01% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 1 3 0 2.75 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Markel and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Markel currently has a consensus price target of $1,516.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.63%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.34%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Markel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markel and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $11.82 billion 1.51 -$214.12 million ($23.22) -57.48 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.18 N/A N/A N/A

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Markel.

Summary

Markel beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment deals with all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. The company was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

