Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $244.47

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 185,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,013,000 after buying an additional 99,505 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,754,000 after purchasing an additional 238,476 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $199.70 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average is $214.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.