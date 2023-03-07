Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $244.47

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.26.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $199.70 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.26 and its 200-day moving average is $214.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.