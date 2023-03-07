Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) & Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Head-To-Head Review

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Foods has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Premier Foods and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Foods and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Dividends

Premier Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier Foods and Absolute Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Foods $1.23 billion 0.98 $105.85 million N/A N/A Absolute Software $104.67 million 4.93 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Premier Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Summary

Absolute Software beats Premier Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands. The company's products portfolio also comprises ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling, Cadbury, and Lyons brands. It offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

