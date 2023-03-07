Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target at $3.46

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $914.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

New York Mortgage Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, March 9th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 9th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 48,945 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

