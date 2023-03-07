Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Head to Head Review

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 33.56% 13.16% 1.49% Isabella Bank 27.99% 11.85% 1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 2.96 $140.93 million $4.68 9.17 Isabella Bank $79.46 million 2.32 $22.24 million $2.91 8.37

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Isabella Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Bancorp and Isabella Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Isabella Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.52%. Isabella Bank has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.67%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Isabella Bank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The firm also provides full service investment management, trust, and estate services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

