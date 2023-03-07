ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas
In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ONE Gas
ONE Gas Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OGS opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
ONE Gas Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Gas (OGS)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.