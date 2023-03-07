ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

