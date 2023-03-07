Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $98.56 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,734. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

