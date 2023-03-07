Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) PT at $95.30

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

