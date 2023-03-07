The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Kroger Stock Up 1.1 %

KR stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Kroger by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

