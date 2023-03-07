Contrasting Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Treace Medical Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.41 $3.86 million $1.03 16.22 Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 11.89 -$20.55 million ($0.81) -24.98

Profitability

Pro-Dex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Pro-Dex and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 8.64% 16.12% 8.19% Treace Medical Concepts -35.87% -51.67% -26.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.53%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Treace Medical Concepts on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.