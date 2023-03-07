Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

KRC opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.