CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CareCloud’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CCLD stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.92.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

