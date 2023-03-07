Robert W. Baird Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $535.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $549.75.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $483.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

