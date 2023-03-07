National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $22.36 on Friday. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,836,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after buying an additional 73,759 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $2,123,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

