Piper Sandler Raises Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $70.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,586. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

