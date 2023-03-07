JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
DSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Viant Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Viant Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Viant Technology to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.36.
Viant Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:DSP opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $285.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.22.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
