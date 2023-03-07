CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.22. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

