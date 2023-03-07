CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
CorMedix Stock Down 8.5 %
NASDAQ CRMD opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.22. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
