Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Price Target Cut to $4.81 by Analysts at Benchmark

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.81 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Caesarstone Trading Down 4.0 %
CSTE opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $166.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Trading of Caesarstone
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.