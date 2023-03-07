Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Price Target Cut to $4.81 by Analysts at Benchmark

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.81 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

CSTE opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $166.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 156,106 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,154,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 686,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Caesarstone by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

