Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSP. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Viant Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Viant Technology to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Viant Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Viant Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.22. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.86.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
