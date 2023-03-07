Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSP. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Viant Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Viant Technology to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Viant Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Viant Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.22. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Viant Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 90.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 277.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 208.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

