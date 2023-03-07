The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at TD Securities

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

