Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 147,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

BTOG stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

