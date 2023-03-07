Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.3 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

