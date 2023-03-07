Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $109.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

