Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Increases By 10.4%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,930,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 37,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,534,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,638,000 after buying an additional 203,456 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,058,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,862,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 527.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 33,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 27,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.21. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

