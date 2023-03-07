GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.2 %

GXO opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

