Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Short Interest Up 10.2% in February

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Akerna Stock Performance

Shares of KERNW stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

