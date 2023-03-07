FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 529,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 1.8 %

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

NYSE:FLNG opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 85.23%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

