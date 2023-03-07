Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.45 to $1.60 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Shares of KINS opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

(Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.