CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 68,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

