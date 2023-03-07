BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BV. Jefferies Financial Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightView by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BV opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $587.18 million, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. BrightView has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

