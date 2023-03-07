Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Aravive Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of ARAV opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $118.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aravive Company Profile

ARAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

