Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 829,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

IE opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 16,150.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 252,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 251,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ivanhoe Electric

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.