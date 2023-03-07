Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 829,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance
IE opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.55.
Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 16,150.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 252,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 251,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
About Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
