Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $154,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 37,717 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 over the last 90 days. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003,752 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after acquiring an additional 108,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,982,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 620,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

