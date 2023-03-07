Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.