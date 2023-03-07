BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Price Performance

NYSE BXC opened at $83.61 on Friday. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlueLinx Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BlueLinx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BlueLinx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.