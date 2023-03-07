BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
BlueLinx Price Performance
NYSE BXC opened at $83.61 on Friday. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
