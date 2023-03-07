JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $15.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
CHPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.28.
Shares of CHPT stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,588,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
