Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.18.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $218.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.25.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

