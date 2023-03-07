Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.18.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $218.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
