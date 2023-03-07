Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 116,995 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

