Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.